'Saari, scooty kharab hain': Man shares video from inside Ola service centre. Watch

As Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal faces heat over the alleged poor quality of services offered by its two-wheeler company Ola Electric, a video posted on social media showed a man claiming to be inside an Ola service centre where he said had left his vehicle to be repaired.

"I am inside the Ola service centre right now and you can see all the scooties around me. I had brought my scooty to be serviced two months ago. It was a brand new vehicle. Now look at all these scooties parked here to be repaired. Sab ki sab scooties kharab khadi hain," he says in Hindi.

The camera pans to show a dozen Ola scooters parked in a cramped area. The man then points the camera to another person who he calls an Ola customer. "I am facing a lot of problems because of this scooter," the man replies. (Also read: Bhavish Aggarwal-Kunal Kamra spat: Harsh Goenka tags Ola CEO in ‘kamra’ post)

"Sometimes the shocker stops working or the whole scooter resets. It stops working suddenly. I almost got into a road accident twice because of it. It just stopped in the middle of the road," the man complains.

The man then looks to the camera and advises viewers to reconsider buying an Ola scooter. "It will cost you ₹1 lakh. you should think about how you want to spend your money," he says.

The camera then pans to a group of men standing inside the service centre as the cameraman says that they have been trying to reach the manager but he has not answered their calls. "Hum sab tang hain," he says.

Bhavesh Aggarwal vs Kunal Kamra

Trouble began brewing for the Ola CEO after he faced off with comedian Kunal Kamra on X after Kamra criticised his company.

The comedian posted a picture of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust outside a dealership. Aggarwal hit back by accused Kamra of posting paid tweets to defame the company.

Kamra called out Aggarwal for refusing to answer his questions and labelled him an "arrogant, substandard prick".

“Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you,” he tweeted, again asking the comedian to work at an Ola Electric service centre," the CEO replied.

His replies were condemned over social media for being "vulgar", "pedestrian" and "crass". (Also read: Ola investor furious as shares crash: ‘Bhavish Aggarwal’s arrogance has cost me’)