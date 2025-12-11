Shocking high-rise video shows woman risking her life on 10th-floor balcony to avoid being caught by lover’s wife

A dramatic video of a woman climbing out of a 10th-floor apartment to escape her lover’s wife has gone viral in China. The incident happened on November 30 in a residential building in Guangdong province and has shocked millions on mainland social media. Desperate escape from 10th-floor apartment goes viral as woman avoids being discovered by man’s wife in Guangdong(Facebook/Lindaikejiblog)

The woman, who is not identified yet, reportedly went to meet a man at his house, when his wife unexpectedly returned. The man told her to hide on the balcony or to climb out of the apartment to avoid being caught, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The woman, wearing a white miniskirt, climbed out of the window and was supported by the building’s exterior.

The video shared by mustsharenews on their Instagram, a woman holding a phone in one hand while balancing on the narrow outer ledge. She is seen talking to a shirtless man for a while inside the apartment, and then disappears.

Slip down a water pipe

Moments later, the woman tries to climb down a thin water pipe. She quickly loses her footing and slides down an entire floor. She manages to stop her fall by bracing her feet on the 9th-floor balcony edge while holding tightly onto the pipe.

Realising she cannot climb down safely, she begins moving sideways along the wall in search of help.

The neighbour rescues her in time

The woman eventually reaches a neighbour’s window and knocks repeatedly. The neighbour opens the window and pulls her inside, saving her from what could have been a deadly fall from the high-rise.

According to the South China Morning Post, it is still unclear whether the wife discovered the affair. Police have not released any official statement about the incident.

Also read: Jon Hamm club meme takes over TikTok – Here is all you need to know about the scene making waves on social media

Social media reacts with shock and humour

The video continues to circulate widely across mainland platforms, sparking a mix of shock, jokes, and criticism.

In a post shared by scmpnews, one user wrote: “If I’m that guy, I would actually divorce my wife and marry her. The fact that she’s willing to risk her life to protect my reputation. She’s the realest.”

Another added: “I hope the wife saw this video.” A third commented, “This woman is risking everything, for what? A man who will not even spend money on a hotel room for her, and who is so afraid of his wife that he lets you take all the risks.” Another sarcastically added, “Only in China.”

The incident has sparked widespread discussions about infidelity, personal safety, and the extreme lengths people go to avoid being caught.