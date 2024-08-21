Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Modi to have more followers on Instagram amid Stree 2 blockbuster success

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has 91.4 million Instagram followers, slightly more than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 91.3 million followers on the platform. PM Modi, however, remains the most-followed global leader on X (formerly Twitter) with over 101.2 million followers. Kapoor is now the third most-followed Indian on the Meta-owned platform, after cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra. While PM Modi has 91.3 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor has 91.4 million followers on the platform.

Shraddha Kapoor, 37, is basking in the success of her latest film, horror comedy "Stree 2" which released in theatres on August 15.

Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra are the most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram, with 271 million and 91.8 million followers respectively. While Alia Bhatt has 85.1 million followers on the platform, Deepika Padukone has 79.8 million followers.

PM Modi's follower count on X

On X, PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders like US president Joe Biden, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed and Pope Francis. The X account of the office of the Prime Minister (PMO) has over 56 million followers. Among Indian politicians, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 26.7 million followers while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.6 million followers on X which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Stree 2 nears ₹ 300 crore-mark

The film, which features Kapoor alongside Rajkummar Rao, is nearing the ₹300 crore-mark globally in gross box office collections. It is a sequel to 2018's “Stree”. The blockbuster faced a box office clash with “Khel Khel Mein” and “Vedaa” which hit the theatres on the same day.

“Stree 2” is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were among those who attended a Stree 2 success party over the weekend.