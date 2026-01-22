Simran Bala’s sister reacts as the CRPF officer gears up to lead all-male contingent at Republic Day parade

She continued that this step would inspire several women to reach greater heights. She also wished her sister luck, adding that she hopes the parade will conclude flawlessly.

In a conversation with ANI, Shail Bala said, “It is a proud moment for us, entire Nowshera, J&K and the country... We are full of gratitude... Nowshera is a border area, and when someone reaches such a height, it makes us all happy... This shows that women have equal opportunity as men in India today.”

As the nation prepares for the Republic Day parade, the spotlight is on CRPF Officer Simran Bala, who is set to make history by leading an all-male contingent down the Kartavya Path. Amidst the growing anticipation, her sister has shared an emotional and proud reaction.

Who is Simran Bala? She is a CRPF Assistant Commandant. The 26-year-old is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. She will be the first female officer to lead a male contingent. She will lead a team of 140 male personnel at this national event.

Simran Bala on the upcoming event:

She told HT.com, “I feel truly honoured to get the opportunity to lead the CRPF contingent at this national-level ceremony in the Republic of India.”

She added, “We had rigorous drill practices with specific concentration on each individual. We focused on team cohesion, precision and on how commands are taken and executed. I hope all of this reflects on the final day, adding that preparations for the event started a month ago.

“CRPF has always been a pioneer in promoting gender equality. Over the years, the force has moved towards a more inclusive system where responsibilities and opportunities are assigned purely on merit,” Bala said while talking about the role of women within the force.