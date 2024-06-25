Small plane's canopy blasts open mid-flight, pilot's harrowing experience is viral. Watch

A Dutch pilot found herself in the midst of a harrowing situation when the canopy of her small plane unexpectedly blew open mid-flight. Narine Melkumjan shared about this frightening incident on social media. After the video of her handling the challenging situation and maintaining her calm was posted, it went viral. In her post, she also shared that the incident happened a few years ago. Pilot Narine Melkumjan posted about her experience on Instagram.

"The canopy of the Extra 330LX that I was flying opened in flight and shattered. As you can see from the video, it was a challenging experience that could have been avoided if I had made a proper visual check before taking off. The canopy locking pin had never gone into the locked position, and I failed to notice it during my checks," wrote Melkumjan in the caption of the post.

She further added, "The flight was a distressing experience, filled with noise, breathing difficulties, and impaired visibility. It took me nearly 28 hours to fully recover my vision. Aerodynamically, I've experienced some buffet and controllability challenges. Probably the most difficult part was to keep the power in, thus trading my vision and breathing for kinetic energy. Although due to all the noise, it was difficult to hear what my coach was saying on the radio, one thing I've heard loud and clear was 'just keep flying'" (Also Read: 2 passengers lie on top of each other during 4-hour plane journey, people have mixed reactions)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "You probably learned more in these frightening minutes that ever before in your life. Who am I to say, you certainly reacted professionally and in many ways heroically. If I was a pilot I would have died there. Please never do that again."

Another added, "You are an honour; always be a healthy and healthy, brave lady."

"Congratulations! You manage the situation with cold blood!" posted a third.

Some other Instagram user posted, "Happy to see you are safe. Thanks for sharing your story."