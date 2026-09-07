Techie earning ₹2.1 lakh/month in Bengaluru gets £60,000 London offer, asks Reddit: 'Should I take it?'

"I think there is a very high possibility that I could be asked to leave within the next 5-6 months. Very high possibility even current job won't exist 2 yrs down the line," he wrote.

The techie said that despite his current salary, job security is a major concern. He shared that he has been with the Bengaluru company for about 2 years but described its current environment as having a "downsizing type of culture".

The man said that he has now received an offer from a medium-sized bank in London for an associate-level analytics role.

In a Reddit post titled, "Should I Take the £60,000 London Job or Stay in Bangalore?", the techie shared that he currently works at a relatively unknown services-based consultancy in Bengaluru as a junior-to-mid-level software programmer. He earns ₹2.1 lakh per month in hand and has savings of around ₹2.3 crore. He has no house, family, children or other dependents.

A Bengaluru -based techie in his early 40s has turned to Reddit for advice after receiving a job offer in London , wondering whether moving abroad for a 60,000 pounds (around ₹76 lakh) annual salary would be worth giving up his ₹2.1 lakh monthly income in India.

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In comparison, the techie said that employees at the London bank appeared to have longer tenures, making the position seem relatively more secure. However, he acknowledged that moving to London can come with its own risks.

"The London role also carries is highly risk because banking jobs in London for people in probation are very volatile, and I am concerned that I may not perform well in a completely new environment and could potentially be out of the job within six months," he wrote.

The man also said that his age and retirement plans have made the choice more complicated. Since he does not own a house, he said that retiring in Bengaluru may not be realistic and expects that he will eventually have to move to a tier-2 city.

"Given my financial position, lack of dependents, the uncertainty of both jobs, the significantly higher cost of living in London, and the possibility of losing the London job within six months, should I take the London offer or stay in Bangalore?" the techie concluded.

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What did social media say? The post sparked mixed reactions online. While some users argued that 60,000 pounds may not be enough to justify moving to London, others encouraged the techie to take the opportunity, particularly because he has no dependents and has already accumulated substantial savings.

One user wrote, "I travel to London from a commuter town near by. Don't do it for 60k. It's not worth it unless your partner also wants to work and in desparate need to get out of country and okay with no savings."

"London is damn expensive to survive on a salary of £60K," commented another.

"For 60k. No. Rent, commute etc will eat into your salary. One other suggestion could be London has a bustling financial sector. If your skills are in demand you could try making a switch here as a lot of companies prefer a candidate who is already in the country," wrote a third user.

However, one user wrote, "I think you should take this opportunity. You said you are also thinking of retiring, so why not have an experience for yourself working abroad. If you feel that you have enough savings for your retirement in tier 2, I think you should take it."

"I say go London. Worst that can happen is you land back in India 6 months down the line. You don't have dependents. It is an opportunity, if it works out it will be life changing. If not, you are back in Bangalore with a six month London Bank experience which might not mean much but your organisation isn't anything to hold onto anyways," commented another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)