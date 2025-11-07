Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Techie in Germany reveals how a 53 lakh home loan in Delhi was paid off: 'Don’t take a home loan if you're...'

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 08:44 am IST

A techie revealed how a ₹53 lakh home loan taken in 2019 was fully repaid by 2025.

Clearing a huge home loan might seem impossible, but one techie has shown it can be done and shared some hard-learned lessons along the way.

A Reddit post revealed that the techie's home loan journey started in September 2019, with a 53 lakh home loan. By November 2025, the loan was fully repaid.

"I paid off my 53 lakh home loan in 6 years — Here’s what I learned," the caption of the post reads.

Lessons learned:

Techie reveals that mental pressure is real. Overthinkers or those with anxiety should think carefully before taking a home loan.

“Don’t take a home loan if you're an overthinker or have anxiety issues.”

Having a solid repayment plan proved crucial. Consulting friends, family, or financial advisors early on helped shape a clear strategy.

Moving abroad also played a major role. In 2021, relocating to Germany increased income, which accelerated repayment.

"If you have the chance to work abroad, especially with a loan, go for it."

Pre-paying as much as possible was another key strategy. While the principal was 53 lakh, the total paid came to 67 lakh, including 14 lakh in interest. The techie highlighted that this is a significant amount, so careful planning is essential.

Owning a home brings unexpected challenges. Buying a house is emotional at first, but that fades when maintenance issues start piling up.

"On paper, my home is worth 1 crore now, but my bank balance is nearly empty. So yeah, net worth ≠ liquidity."

Upside of finishing a loan:

According to the techie, despite the challenges, there are definite upsides. Paying off a home loan brings social validation, with family, relatives, and neighbours offering praise; it may not pay the bills, but it feels rewarding.

“If you’re feeling unmotivated in life, take a home loan. You’ll hustle harder, chase bonuses, and manage money better.”

Check out the post here:

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted with a mix of admiration and curiosity. Many praised the Redditor’s discipline and determination, while others shared their own experiences or asked for tips on managing large loans.

One of the users commented, "What you achieved is not a normal one, but a big thing. The thought of EMI getting away from your sleep cycle needs to be celebrated."

A second user commented, "Hope I will leave a comment like this feeling happyyyyy."

"I cleared my parents' house loan, and honestly, this is one of the best feelings ever," another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

