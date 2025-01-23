Terrifying video shows Uttarakhand schoolgirls crossing river on rickety rope trolley

A video from the Kumaon region near Munsiyari in Uttarakhand surfaced on social media, shedding light on the daily challenges faced by local schoolchildren. The video captures two schoolgirls pulling a rope to bring a rickety trolley across a river, set against the backdrop of the Himalayan mountains and a flowing river. The girls then board the trolley and manually operate it to cross the river, a routine they undertake to reach their school. The video was reportedly shot in the Kumaon region. (Instagram/@tribhchauhan)

In the video, a man can be heard remarking, “2025 hai ye,” expressing astonishment that such conditions persist in the year 2025. He further comments, “Aise hoga vikas,” questioning the progress of development in the area.

This video, shared on Instagram, has sparked discussions about the infrastructural challenges in remote regions of the country.

Many took to the communications section to voice their opinion.

A user wrote, “This is the misfortune of the country.”

Another added, “Sad.”

Many flooded the post with broken heart emojis, while a few suggested showing the video to the area's MLA.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier in August last year, 18-year-old Saurabh Panwar from Sondhar village in Tehri Garhwal made headlines for relying on a rickety rope-trolley system to cross the Song River for most of his life. Installed a decade ago as a temporary solution, the trolley remains the only means of crossing the river for hundreds of villagers. "That's how we went to school, and it's how I now go to college on the other side of the river," Panwar told the Times of India.

A cluster of around 70 villages, located 10-17 kilometres beyond Maldevta on the outskirts of Dehradun, spans both sides of the river. With Dehradun on one side and Tehri on the other, the trolley serves as a critical link for villagers. However, its condition has deteriorated, and recent heavy rains have made the crossing even more perilous.

Panwar, along with other students, has stopped attending classes after the river swelled dangerously. "It's just too risky. The water is only a couple of feet below, and the trolley could flip anytime," he said. The alternative—a 15-20-kilometre trek—is equally dangerous during the monsoons due to washed-away roads, threats of animal attacks, and the need for children to be accompanied by adults.

Also read: 'Super se bhi upar': Schoolboy grooves to Sushant Singh Rajput's Khairiyat. Internet loves it