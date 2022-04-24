This adorable street dog is the cutest hitchhiker you will spot in Goa. Watch

There’s rarely a dearth of videos of cute dogs on the Internet. But this one video that has been shared on Instagram and gone quite viral will surely make your day with how adorable it is. The video was shot in Goa, India and features a cute doggo who lives on the streets but definitely had the best time with a woman who was visiting Goa.

A woman named Mayura Gautham, who is based in Bangalore, had been visiting Goa and had rented out a two-wheeler in order to explore the place. Just then, she saw a doggo on the street and knew immediately that the fur baby wanted to have some fun. The dog simply would not leave her side when it saw her and that’s when Mayura had the best idea - why not take doggo along for a ride?

This is definitely the cutest part of this dog video as she takes the pooch along with her. The video then continues to show various snippets of happy moments that the woman and the doggo spent - bonding on her two-wheeler. She captioned the video with, “Meet Goa's cutest hitchhiker.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 29 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this adorable street dog. It has also received more than 8.9 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “God bless you, you did a good job by making the dog happy.” “Goan dogs are built differently,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “The dog manifested what he wanted.” It was accompanied by the emoji of clapping hands and that of a heart-eyed face.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?