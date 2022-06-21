Toddler tries picking strawberries but fails spectacularly. Watch hilariously adorable video

Videos of toddlers trying to ace different tasks are delightful to watch as they may fail in doing them but still look so adorable. And if you are scrolling social media for content that would uplift your spirits, then this video is definitely for you. The video shows a toddler picking strawberries in a farm. However, the little girl fails quite spectacularly and it is hilarious yet adorable to watch.

The video of the toddler was posted on the Instagram account hadassa_alana on June 5. It has received more than 4.2 lakh views so far. The video shows the toddler with a small basket of strawberries in her hands. The basket is filled to the brim. While walking, one strawberry falls from the basket and the little girl bends down to pick it up. However, as soon as she bends down, two more strawberries fall from the basket. When she goes over to pick those two strawberries, many more fall from the basket.

“Strawberry Picking,” says the caption of the video along with a strawberry and a laughing face emoji.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than 32,000 likes and netizens flooded the comments section with laughing and heart-face emojis.

“Reality of life. .. When trying to solve one problem many more come around,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww bless her,” posted another. “Her little scraped knees,” wrote a third. “Visual presentation of me trying to save some money,” shared another individual. “Interested to know what she did after,” read another comment.

What do you think about this adorable video of the little girl picking strawberries?

