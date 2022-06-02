Trans actor Sushant Divgikar visits NYC from Mumbai to see their appearance on a Times Square billboard. Watch

Sushant Divgikar, a trans actor, recently made their debut appearance on a Times Square billboard in New York. Divgikar, who won the title of Mr Gay India 2014 and is a former Bigg Boss contestant, took to Instagram to share a video of them celebrating this special moment. The video shows them standing in front of the billboard and posing as their picture flashes on the screen behind. Along with the video, they also shared a descriptive post detailing the contributions of their close ones in their success.

“Dreams come true! Work hard, believe and MANIFEST! Look mom(s) and dad, I did it!” they wrote while posting the video. In the next few lines, they explained that they wrote “mom(s)” because besides their biological mother, their drag mother and other wonderful trans activists also helped them. Sushant Divgikar’s drag name is Rani KoHEnur.

“My dad on the other hand, is not just a father to me, he is a father to hundreds of queer kids who don’t get the love and support from their own biological fathers! I have been lucky to be born into this family! I owe it all to you,” they wrote. In the post, they also thanked others including their manager, team members, and friends.

While explaining about their reaction, they also added, “Aaahhhh okay I’ve been screaming & shouting & fainting every now & then! This is so much to process!”

Divgikar also added a line to motivate other queer artists. “I want all my wonderful queer artistes to know that if I can do this, so can you!” they shared.

The video opens to show them meeting their friends at Times Square in New York. It is visible that they are very excited and can’t stop smiling. Then then go on to stand in front of a billboard. Once their name and picture appear on the billboard, their expression is such that it will leave you smiling too.

The billboard indicates that Rani KoHEnur will be a co-host in the show House of Pride by Revry, a streaming platform that focuses on queer content and creators, in association with McDonald’s.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered over 7.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated nearly 60,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post appreciative comments.

“You deserve it ALL! So much love and magic you are! Beyond Proud!” wrote singer-VJ Anusha Dandekar. “Super freaking proud of you... Yayyyyyyyy,” posted artist Meghna Naidu. “More power to Rani,” commented choreographer Melvin Louis. Many also celebrated Divgikar's success by sharing heart emoticons.

A day earlier, Divgikar also shared a post announcing the billboard related news to everyone.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video?