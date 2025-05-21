Ultimate eye test challenge: How many 9s can you spot in this tricky image?

Brain teasers and puzzles have become a favourite pastime for many, offering a fun and stimulating way to challenge the mind. These visual puzzles, in particular, have surged in popularity thanks to their ability to trick the eye and tease the brain. Whether it’s an optical illusion, a spot-the-difference challenge, or a tricky number puzzle, internet users eagerly engage with these mental exercises to test their perception and problem-solving skills. A Facebook puzzle asked users to count 9s hidden in a giant digit.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

If you’re a fan of optical illusion-style puzzles, there’s a new treat circulating online that’s sure to keep you hooked.

The eye test challenge

Recently, a user named Arshdeep Soni shared a fascinating puzzle on Facebook that’s caught the attention of many. Dubbed an “Eye Test” puzzle, it asks the simple question: “How many 9s are in the image?”

The image features a giant number 9, which is intriguingly filled with a variety of digits including 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and of course, 9. At first glance, it may seem straightforward, but the challenge lies in carefully counting every digit 9 hidden within the large shape. It’s a test of patience, attention to detail, and visual acuity.

Check out the puzzle here:

Why are visual puzzles so popular?

The widespread appeal of puzzles like this goes far beyond mere entertainment. They offer a brief escape from the daily grind and provide an opportunity to engage our brains in a different and stimulating way. Visual puzzles challenge our perception and attention to detail, delivering a unique sense of satisfaction and accomplishment when solved.

Moreover, the social aspect of sharing and discussing puzzles online helps to build connections among people. Users compete to find the correct answers, exchange tips, and challenge friends, fostering an interactive online community. This social engagement adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the puzzle-solving experience.

Have you taken the challenge?

So, have you had a chance to look closely at the puzzle? How many number 9s can you spot within the large digit 9? Take your time — the challenge lies in spotting every hidden detail.