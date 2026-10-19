US woman swaps law aspirations for a mechanic job at a ski resort, says she earns more than friends

A career in law was once the goal for Victoria Madsen, but the 25-year-old US woman took a different route after a seasonal job at a ski resort opened up an unexpected opportunity. She left university to become a lift mechanic, a role she had no previous experience in. Now, Madsen says she earns more than most of her friends. US woman Victoria Madsen built a career in skilled trades. (fortune)

“I’m really proud of the job that I have,” Madsen told Fortune. “I love telling people that I’m a mechanic.”

Why Victoria Madsen gave up studying law Madsen, who has worked at Sundance Mountain Resort for around five years, was originally studying English at Utah Valley University with plans to become a lawyer. During her third year, she took a seasonal job at the resort. When the ski season ended, she was offered the opportunity to stay on as a mechanic during the off-season.

Initially, she was hesitant about accepting the offer because she had no mechanical experience.

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“I definitely need another job, but I don’t have any mechanical skills at all. I don’t even change the oil in my car,” she recalled telling her employers.

However, the resort assured her that she would receive on-the-job training. The position also paid $3 more per hour than her previous job and came with a free ski pass, a perk she particularly appreciated because she had skied there as a child.

Eventually, Madsen decided to leave university after realising she was already earning more than she had expected to make after graduating.

The job also helped her reach important financial milestones. She moved into her own apartment and bought a new car, experiences that made her feel she had achieved independence sooner than anticipated.

Gen Z increasingly considers skilled trades Madsen's experience comes amid growing interest in skilled trades among younger Americans. According to Thumbtack's third annual Future of the Skilled Trades Report, which surveyed 1,000 Americans aged 16 to 30, nearly half were either learning a trade or seriously considering one.

The survey found that 30% of respondents had become more interested in skilled trades because of the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). More than 80% believed building a stable career had become harder for young people, while four in five expected AI to eliminate many traditional entry-level jobs.

The shift is also drawing people away from corporate careers. Thumbtack's survey of nearly 1,500 skilled-trades professionals found that 38% of those with less than two years of experience had previously worked in white-collar jobs.

'I'll buy the first round' Madsen was initially the only woman on her predominantly male team. However, she said her colleagues were supportive and willing to teach her the skills needed for the job. She has since noticed more women joining the crew and attending industry conferences.

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Despite her satisfaction with her career, Madsen remains uncertain about whether she will eventually be able to afford a house or have children. Still, she believes she earns more than most of her friends of the same age.

“All my friends that are also my age, if we go out, I’ll buy the first round because I just know that I’m making more money than everybody,” she told Fortune.