Woman shares life lessons from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai: ‘Three cities that shaped who I am’
A woman shared how living in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai shaped her life and taught her valuable lessons.
Moving to a new city often comes with challenges, but it can also bring experiences that shape a person’s outlook on life. A woman has shared how living in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai at different stages of her life taught her everything from adapting to new cultures and handling everyday responsibilities to understanding the importance of professional networking.
(Also read: 27-year-old founder leaves Bengaluru for Dubai: ‘Completely burned out with system in India’)
Taking to Instagram, Thejaswini Reddy shared a video on her account @journeyswithvisandtej, reflecting on how each of the three cities played a different role in her journey.
‘Bengaluru showed me the world’
“I did not learn how to be an adult until I moved to a new city and had to do my own laundry. Here are three cities that I lived in which shaped who I am. First, Bengaluru. I was born in a small village in Andhra, and I was studying in a Telugu-medium school. At the age of 10, my family shifted to Bengaluru, and I was suddenly introduced to so many languages, cultures and people. Bengaluru literally showed me the world when my world was literally my village,” she said.
Reddy then spoke about moving to Hyderabad for work, where she began experiencing independent living.
“Second, Hyderabad. I never had a hostel experience during my college days, so I always wanted to live in a different city. So, I took the first opportunity when I got a job. This is also the city where I first joined a gym, bought my own groceries and also did my own laundry,” she added.
Dubai taught her the power of networking
The third major move came at the age of 31 when Reddy left her stable job in India and relocated to Dubai with her husband.
“Third, Dubai. At the age of 31, I left my stable job back in India and followed my husband to Dubai. I literally applied to every job there was on the job portal, and I was only ghosted. Eventually, I found a job through a connection whom I had made several years ago. This is where I first understood the power of networking,” she said.
Sharing the clip, she summed up her journey in the caption: “Bengaluru showed me the world beyond my small village in Andhra. Hyderabad taught me adulting through groceries, laundry and the gym. And Dubai taught me how networking actually works after getting ghosted on job applications. Three cities that shaped how I think.”
(Also read: Indian woman says moving to Dubai brings a ‘huge mindset shift’: ‘People here have normalised luxury’)
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The post drew reactions from users who related to her experience of moving cities and becoming independent. One user wrote, “Every city teaches you something new.” Another said, “It’s amazing how places shape who we become.” A third commented, “Moving away from home really changes you.” Echoing her takeaway about finding work in Dubai, another added, “Networking really can open unexpected doors.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More