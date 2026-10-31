Emiliano Martinez rejected surgery to play at FIFA World Cup 2026, reveals finger will never be normal again

For most, playing in the FIFA World Cup is a dream come true. However, for the star Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez the 2026 edition was one of physical agony. While millions watched Martinez put in one brilliant performance after the other as Argentina reached the final, the goalkeeper revealed that he was left in tears every night after choosing to play through a severely broken finger. Driven by the determination to represent his country on football's biggest stage, the 34-year-old goalkeeper accepted permanent damage to his hand instead of undergoing surgery. Emiliano Martinez played through injury in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (REUTERS)

Martinez recently revealed on journalist Gaston Edul’s YouTube channel that he is still “playing with pain” after electing to forgo surgery on a broken finger to guarantee his availability for Argentina’s title defence at the FIFA World Cup. He sustained the fracture in May, just before helping his former club Aston Villa secure a historic Europa League title by defeating SC Freiburg in the final.

Faced with a tough choice ahead of the mega tournament, Martinez consulted with Argentina’s goalkeeping coach Martin Tocalli and team doctor Dani Martinez. Together, they decided to postpone the operation. Instead, Adidas designed a custom glove with reinforced protection to help him play the tournament with a broken finger. Had he opted for the surgery, he would have faced a six-week recovery period and missed the World Cup.

While surgery would have meant his finger “would have gone back to normal,” the decision to play through the trauma means “it won’t ever return” to its original state, leaving the bone permanently “out of place.”

“I was diving like a zombie,” Martinez said. “I dived like that, I got up, and I put my hand down and I’d see stars … every night, until 12am, I’d be crying because my finger was like a blood sausage.”

Despite the severe discomfort, Martinez played every single minute of Argentina's run as they bid to defend their crown. He helped beat England in a tense semi-final, though Argentina ultimately lost Spain in the final, after a decisive extra-time goal from Ferran Torres.

“Those are the risks you take for the national team; I’d do it again,” Martinez said.

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Martinez's Juventus move broke down due to injury The injury, however, had ramifications for his club career. After six years at Aston Villa, Martinez was the subject of a strong bid from Italian giants Juventus. That move collapsed because of the medical assessments surrounding his hand. However, days before the transfer window shut, the Argentine moved to Chelsea.

“They said it was impossible for me to play like that, I needed surgery," Martinez said, explaining the Juventus transfer collapse.

"Chelsea didn’t mind… (but) someday you will need an operation," he added.

However, injury seems to dog Martinez. After making six appearances and conceding 11 goals, Martinez is currently sidelined for Chelsea with a broken jaw, after a collision with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite during a 2-0 victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. In his absence, 21-year-old Mike Penders has stepped in.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has stated the goalkeeper will be out for “a few weeks." Martinez remains highly optimistic of a speedy return.