Chennai, With heavy monsoon rains expected to lash the state capital between November 15 and December 10, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up its multi-departmental efforts to mitigate flood risks and strengthen the city's vulnerable civic infrastructure. Chennai steps up flood preparedness, Minister Aadhav Arjuna plans to rebuild unsafe tenements

Speaking to reporters after high-level flood management reviews across north Chennai constituencies on Saturday, state Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna said public safety and robust infrastructure development remain the state's highest priorities.

Addressing the pressing issue of structurally compromised residential zones, the minister issued a stark warning regarding centuries-old, neglected urban housing.

"Many housing board and slum clearance buildings across Chennai have been severely neglected without proper maintenance for decades," Minister Aadhav Arjuna stated.

Stressing the need for preventive measures to avert disasters, he said, "Unsafe, dilapidated tenements across North Chennai will be systematically demolished and reconstructed following the strict directives of our Chief Minister. We are urging residents to vacate these hazardous structures as our specialized relocation schemes roll out."

Assuring affected families of alternative accommodation, the minister said, "If residents cooperate and vacate these high-risk areas for a period of two years, the government will entirely construct and hand over brand-new, modern housing complexes for them."

He said dedicated funds for these urban renewal projects have already been allocated within the state budget.

Simultaneously, the Public Works Department is accelerating its road safety campaigns before the heavy rains arrive.

Minister Aadhav Arjuna confirmed that emergency patchworks are currently underway across major corridors to ensure smooth transit during the monsoon. Furthermore, a massive infrastructure push is slated for the coming weeks.

"Tenders for approximately 2,800 major highway works will be officially released this November following final budget clearances," he said, reaffirming the state's commitment to upgrading regional corridors to national highway standards through swift and transparent execution.

Calling for cooperation beyond political differences, Arjuna urged opposition parties and elected representatives to work together to protect Chennaiites during the anticipated heavy rainfall.

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