New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested 569 people in various criminal cases during a 10-day crackdown ahead of the festive season, recovering 161 remote radio units worth around ₹4 crore, 828 kilograms of firecrackers and 221.5 kilograms of adulterated ghee, officials said on Saturday. 569 arrested in 10-day crackdown in northeast Delhi ahead of festive season

The operation, named 'shuddh prahar', was conducted in northeast Delhi between October 20 and 29 to target habitual offenders, bootleggers, drug peddlers, gamblers and other anti-social elements, police said.

During the drive, police busted two illegal firecracker manufacturing units and arrested nine people in five cases, recovering 828.1 kilograms of firecrackers, according to the district police statement.

Authorities busted a factory allegedly making adulterated ghee, arrested one person, and recovered 221.5 kilograms of ghee and equipment used in its production. In another major recovery, police seized 161 remote radio units, estimated to be worth around ₹4 crore, and arrested three people.

Authorities arrested six people in murder cases, 10 in attempted murder cases, eight in robbery cases, and seven in snatching cases. At the same time, authorities caught 15 proclaimed bad characters.

In theft-related cases, police apprehended 147 people for e-theft and other thefts, 28 in house theft cases, four in motor vehicle theft cases, and five in burglary cases. Police recovered three gold chains, 17 mobile phones, motorcycles, a scooter, and other items.

Under the Arms Act, 48 people were arrested, and police recovered one country-made pistol, a live cartridge and 46 knives. Police arrested 24 people under the Excise Act and seized 1,547 quarters of country-made liquor, 13 quarters of Indian-made foreign liquor and ₹10,150.

Eight people were apprehended under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with police arresting 5.098 kilograms of ganja, while 75 people were arrested in gambling cases and ₹76,255 was seized. In cheating cases, police arrested 46 people and recovered seven mobile phones, an ATM card and ₹250, the statement said.

Other recoveries included two scooters, seven three-wheelers, four four-wheelers and 57.8 kilograms of firecrackers.

Apart from arrests, police took preventive action against 6,103 people under various provisions of law to deter criminal activities and maintain public order.

Police took action against 165 people under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita , 5,590 under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and 49 under Section 40 of the Excise Act. Police also seized 266 vehicles under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act and prepared 154 kalandras.

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