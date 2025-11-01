AI imagines what constant scrolling and slouching could do to humans in 25 years: ‘It’s terrifying'

An artificial intelligence model has offered a chilling glimpse into the future, showing what humans might look like in 25 years if they continue their lazy, screen-filled lifestyles. The model is created by the step-tracking app WeWard.(WeWard)

The model, created by the step-tracking app WeWard, imagines how constant sitting, scrolling, and slouching could change human bodies by 2050.

According to a report by the New York Post, the disturbing digital figure, named Sam, was designed using data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the CDC, and other health sources.

WeWard used these findings to generate Sam through ChatGPT, aiming to show the long-term effects of inactivity on the human body.

A chilling glimpse at our future:

According to WeWard, the world is in the midst of a growing inactivity epidemic, with millions of people spending more time sitting than ever before as modern life becomes increasingly convenient and screen-focused.

The WHO reports that 80% of adolescents are not meeting the minimum levels of physical activity. With most daily tasks, from ordering food and working to socialising, now done from the couches, people are spending far too much time sitting and staring at screens.

Sam’s fictional lifestyle has left him overweight, hunched, and prematurely aged. Years of sitting have caused fat to gather around his midsection, leading to higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. His poor posture, dull skin, and tired eyes reflect the toll of hours spent in front of digital devices.

WeWard describes Sam as “a medically grounded projection of how inactivity can affect our physical appearance and overall health,” warning that if people continue to prioritise convenience over movement, this unsettling vision could soon become reality.