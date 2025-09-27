American man shocked after trying robotic legs in China: 'It's moving for me'

China has always surprised us with innovation, but this time it has gone beyond by creating robotic legs that help people hike, run, and walk. A Chinese company has introduced robotic legs that make walking, running, and hiking effortless.(@christian.grossi_/Instagram)

Recently, an American content creator, Christian Grossi, tried the robotic legs in China and was left stunned.

He shared the video on Instagram, and it quickly went viral as viewers were amazed at how effortlessly the legs helped him walk and run.

In the video, Grossi can be seen saying, “It’s moving for me,” as the robotic legs automatically assist his movements.

A staff member strapped the 1.8-kilo robotic legs around Grossi’s knees, and as soon as he started walking, the legs began moving automatically.

Grossi, with a surprised reaction, can be seen saying, “It’s like walking made easy,”.

As he started running, the robotic legs adjusted to his movements, helping him run effortlessly. When he set the legs to maximum power, they even ran on their own, requiring almost no effort from him.

The video was shared on September 25, 2025, and since then, it has gained 4 million views and more than 19 lakh likes.

Internet reacts:

Instagram users were not only amazed but also impressed to learn that the robotic legs could help people with knee problems.

One of the users commented, “This is a wonderful invention.”

A second user commented, “Cheaper than an iPhone. And it'll give someone their mobility back. amazing.”

“This is freaking amazing,” another user commented.

Robotic legs make hiking easier:

Visitors to Zhangjiajie National Park, known for its dramatic cliffs and scenic trails, can try robotic legs that make walking, climbing, and even running much easier.

The devices are available for rent to hikers, providing extra support on steep trails and long walks. Designed to assist natural movement, they make even tough terrain more accessible. Renting costs $22 per day, while purchasing a pair for personal use is around $950.