Auroras to light up US skies on autumnal equinox: Here's when and where to watch

Stargazers are in for a rare treat. According to People, the northern lights could make a big appearance this week, lining up almost perfectly with the autumnal equinox. Forecasters at NOAA say minor geomagnetic storms are expected from September 21 through 23, creating a chance for auroras to dip much farther south than usual. Northern lights expected to glow during autumn equinox across US skies(Unsplash)

The aurora borealis happens when solar particles slam into Earth’s atmosphere and trigger glowing sheets of color. Most of the time, you need to be well into the Arctic Circle to see them clearly. But during storms like these, the light show can spill into states like Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and even Illinois. Northern Europe could see faint glows as well.

Best time to watch northern lights

The timing couldn’t be more striking. Monday, September 22, is the official equinox - when day and night balance almost perfectly across the globe. Scientists call this the “equinox effect,” a period when Earth’s tilted magnetic field lines up just right with the sun. That tilt allows more solar wind to stream in, sparking brighter auroras.

If you are planning to watch, experts recommend heading outside between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. That’s when skies are darkest and your odds improve. But patience is key. Even with NOAA predicting Kp values in the middle range - strong enough to expand visibility - auroras can be unpredictable. Weather and cloud cover can wipe them out completely.

How to watch and capture the view

The good news: you do not need a telescope or fancy equipment. People notes that all you really need is a clear, dark sky and an open view toward the northern horizon. Light pollution is the biggest killer, so rural areas are your best shot.

As for photos, your smartphone can do the trick. Just switch on Night Mode, steady your hand, and aim toward the glow. If you have a DSLR or mirrorless setup, a tripod, and manual settings, it will help capture sharper colors. Dress warm, stay patient, and you might walk away with both memories and a few frame-worthy shots.

With the season shifting and the equinox setting the stage, the next few nights could bring one of nature’s most dramatic displays.

FAQs

When will the northern lights be visible this week?

From September 21 to 23, with peak chances around the equinox on September 22.

Where in the US can the northern lights be seen?

Northern states like Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and sometimes Illinois.

What time of night is best for viewing?

Between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, when skies are darkest.

Do I need special equipment to see them?

No, just clear skies, patience, and a dark area away from city lights.

Can you photograph the northern lights with a phone?

Yes, Night Mode on most smartphones is enough to capture them.