Cowboys’ fan gets naked Travis Kelce tattoo, hopes Taylor Swift approves of it

NFL rivalry and friendship know no bounds, and this latest instance proves the same. In a hilarious turn of events, Nick Jones, a Dallas Cowboys fan, took on a daring challenge by Accelerator Energy Drink to get a pin-up style tattoo of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. File photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce(AP)

Jones was seen proudly flaunting his latest ink acquisition in a photo shared by ML Football on X. “WOW: A Dallas #Cowboys self-proclaimed “superfan” says that he got a naked tattoo of Travis Kelce because he hopes Taylor Swift approves of it. 😳😳😳” the post read.

Ink for drinks

Accelerator Energy Drink is known for providing a load of their products for free in exchange for someone sporting a pin-up tattoo. When Jones came across the now-viral Jason Kelce example of the same activity, he knew he had to get some of the action and scored a mountain of free drinks along with a signed Kelce jersey out of it.

“I saw their post, I thought the Jason Kelce tattoo was hilarious. And so figured, you know what? Wonder if they're serious. They made me an offer. It was a hell of an offer. So I said, You know what? I got to do this,” he told TMZ Sports. “I had to help Travis, you know, get a little bit bigger, better of a tattoo.”

Keeping true to his Cowboy roots, Jones went the extra mile in pulling the joke apart by ensuring that the can in his tattoo was bigger than the Jason Kelce one, providing him bragging rights in this unusual family competition.

Will Taylor Swift approve of Jones’ art?

Ever since the news broke out, fans have been speculating how Kelce’s superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, would react to the situation. “My feeling is she would love it, just the fun nature of it,” Jones added. He believes that Swift would appreciate the creativity and thought that went into this piece of art.

When asked whether he plans to flaunt or remove his latest acquisition, Jones proudly remarked, “The tattoo comes with the story. So, a tattoo with a good story on it is key. But I think it's a badass tattoo. It's gonna be a fun conversation starter, and it was a bang-up job. So no, there's absolutely no plan. I'm going to show it off.”

The Chiefs and Cowboys are set to face off on Thanksgiving. This provides Jones with the perfect opportunity to possibly catch the couple’s eye in real life.

By Stuti Gupta