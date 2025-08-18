Did CJ_on_32s kill a home intruder? YouTube car blogger drops cryptic message amid rumors

CJ_on_32s, also known as Corey Jones, fatally shot a home intruder who broke into his Illinois residence, unconfirmed social media reports claimed. However, there is no official confirmation about the YouTube car blogger's involvement in any shooting incident. There have been no official updates or statements from the Joliet Police Department in the matter involving CJ_on_32s(Instagram/CJ_on_32s)

So, why the buzz about CJ_on_32s killing a home intruder? Here we take a look.

What started the buzz of CJ_on_32s killing a home intruder

The buzz about CJ_on_32s killing a home intruder seems to stem from a post by one X handle – @BlackAndNative1.

The post claims that the YouTuber used lethal force, but does not list sources, or go into specifics. Hindustan Times could not verify if this post is true.

However, there have been no official updates or statements from the Joliet Police Department in this matter.

CJ_on_32s drops cryptic message amid rumors

Amid the rumors of him shooting someone, CJ_on_32s has dropped a cryptic hint on Instagram.

His Insta story caption says people are ‘policing more than the police’ and is followed by the shushing up emoticon.

However, the lack of clarity in the matter has left his 1.16 million subscribers and wider fan base online worried. Some people seemed to side with CJ_on_32s allegedly shooting the home invader, saying “Don’t break into houses. Don’t get shot.” However, others were clear in stating that ‘murder is murder.’

Who is CJ_on_32s?

CJ_on_32s is a the brother of YouTuber CJ so Cool, and followed in his footsteps, opening his automotive-focused channel in 2017. He often features his daughter and niece, to project a family man image.

While some outlets have reported on the YouTuber killing the home intruder, Hindustan Times could not find any proof of the same. In the absence of any official confirmation from either the rapper or the police department's side, it all just remains online chatter.