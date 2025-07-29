Fact check: Rare total solar eclipse on August 2? Here's the truth

A strange claim has been floating around lately stating that a total solar eclipse will put the world in darkness on August 2, 2025. It has gone viral on social media, but according to BBC’s Sky at Night Magazine and NASA, that is just not true. There is no eclipse scheduled for that date at all. The next big solar eclipse actually takes place on August 2, 2027, and it is the one people should be paying attention to. Claims regarding solar eclipse on August 2, 2025 are false(Representational Image)

When is the next total solar eclipse?

On August 2, 2027, folks in places like Spain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia will get to see a total solar eclipse that could last for over six minutes - around 6 minutes and 23 seconds to be exact. That’s a pretty long one. In fact, it will be the longest total eclipse seen from land in over a 100 years. The last time something close happened was in 1991, and we will not see anything like it again until well past 2100.

Experts have now debunked the viral claims that there will be a rare six-minute total eclipse next month. Turns out, the only thing happening on August 2, 2025, is... well, nothing unusual in the sky. People might have just confused it with the real 2027 eclipse, which will be a stunning sight—but only if you are in the right place. Outside that path, most will only see a partial eclipse or maybe nothing at all.

FAQs:

1. Is there really a solar eclipse happening on August 2, 2025?

No, there is no solar eclipse scheduled for August 2, 2025. NASA and astronomy experts have confirmed that this viral claim is false.

2. When is the next total solar eclipse expected?

The next major total solar eclipse will happen on August 2, 2027. It will be visible across parts of Southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

3. Why are people talking about August 2, 2025?

A rumor began spreading online claiming the world will go dark due to a solar eclipse on August 2, 2025. However, astronomers have debunked the claim, saying it’s likely a mix-up with the actual eclipse in 2027.