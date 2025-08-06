From cactus fruit to pumpkin pie: Stardew Valley’s Marine and Lewis’ favorite gifts revealed

Stardew Valley, the beloved indie farming simulator, is full of secrets and charming character stories. Among the most talked-about are the quiet lives of Mayor Lewis and Marnie, the town’s animal-loving rancher. Although players can befriend both characters, their hidden romance and their preferences add new depth to the gameplay. Whether you are looking to boost your friendship levels or discover juicy gossip, here’s all you need to know about their favorite gifts and shared storylines. Stardew Valley is a popular farming stimulator game(X/@ConcernedApe)

What Lewis likes

Mayor Lewis has a diverse palate when it comes to gifts, with a fondness for hearty and comforting foods. His loved gifts include Autumn’s Bounty: a seasonal dish embodying flavors of fall and glazed yams. He also relishes hot peppers, green tea, and a healthy mix of vegetable medley, as per Stardew Valley Wiki.

Additionally, Lewis likes gifts like Coconut, Blueberry, and Cactus Fruit. When it comes to neutral gifts, he is generally accepting of all eggs except Void eggs and most fruits. On the other hand, the items Lewis dislikes or even hates include Salmonberry and Wild Horseradish, which he does not favor, as well as Quartz and Holly, which he dubs the worst choices for gifts.

What Marnie likes

Marnie has a refined taste when it comes to gifts, with a fondness for items that reflect her connection to farming and the ranch lifestyle. Her loved gifts include Pink Cake, a hearty Farmer’s Lunch, and a Pumpkin Pie. She also loves her diamond, which adds a touch of sparkle.

In addition, Marnie enjoys universal likes, along with all eggs (except Void Egg) and various milk products. While she finds Daffodils and Dandelions to be amiable, they fall in the neutral category. However, she dislikes Seaweed and Wild Horseradish, which should be avoided when picking gifts for her, along with the universal hates she finds unappealing.

A hidden romance between Lewis & Marnie

According to another Screenrant report, the romantic relationship between Marnie and Mayor Lewis is not explicitly confirmed in the game’s dialogue, but it is widely known that the two are discreetly involved. The connection is revealed subtly through in-game events and quests like Mayor Lewis’ Lost Shorts Quest, during which the Mayor’s clothing is found in Marnie’s room.

Other events/quests include:

Six-Heart Event: This event shows Marnie questioning Lewis about going public.

Secret Note 21: This is one of the game’s most entertaining secrets. To find out how close the pair really is, the players are required to reach Winter Year 1, complete the ‘Winter Mystery’ quest to get the magnifying glass. The players then have to search for Secret Note 21, which gives them a clue to a bush near the Beach bridge. Players visiting the correct bush at exactly 12.40 am on any day can witness the two jump out, busted mid-affair.

FAQs

Q: What is Lewis’ favorite gift in Stardew Valley?

A: Lewis loves dishes like Autumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, and Hot Pepper.

Q: What does Marnie love most?

A: Diamond, Pink Cake, and Pumpkin Pie are all loved gifts.

Q: Can you date Marnie or Lewis?

A: No, they are not marriage candidates.

Q: How do I get Secret Note 21?

A: You must have the magnifying glass and find it randomly while farming, fishing, or exploring.

Q: Why don’t Lewis and Marnie go public with their relationship?

A: Lewis fears it might affect his reputation as mayor, as revealed in the Six-Heart Event.