Hollow Knight: Silksong release date unveiled. Check out time, gameplay and more

In less than 24 hours from now, one of the highly anticipated releases in the gaming sector is set to take place with the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong. Gamers around the world have massive expectations amid the next-level hype and are keenly waiting to get their hands on the new game. Hollow Knight: Silksong will feature over 200 new enemies.(Screengrab/YouTube)

When does Hollow Knight: Silksong come out?

As per the official announcement by Team Cherry, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available to play starting from Thursday, September 4.

It is being launched at the same time around the world, except for Australia, where it gets dropped at midnight going into September 5.

Here's what fans need to know about the exact timings for each region:

United States (West coast): 7 AM PT

United States (East coast): 10 AM ET

India: 7:30 PM IST

United Kingdom: 3 PM BST

Europe: 4 PM CEST

Japan: 11 PM JST

Australia (East coast): 12 AM AEST on September 5

What's the price for Hollow Knight: Silksong?

According to Team Cherry, Hollow Knight: Silksong is being made available for $19.99 in the US. Prices in other regions include €19.99 in Europe and ¥2300 in Japan.

While the game is being made available at an extra cost compared to the $15 price for Hollow Knight, the developers have assured fans that it will offer a bigger experience.

What to expect?

Those who are already aware about Hornet's journey will get to explore a new adventure with Hollow Knight: Silksong. Although it maintains the same original vibe, Silksong will have a fast and agile approach for the fans to get a better gameplay experience.

There are several key changes which gamers can expect, including smooth platforming, faster healing ability and more.

The game will be made available across multiple platforms, such as PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch as well as Nintendo Switch 2.

