Jane Seymour reveals how she stays fit at 74, event without a strict diet

Jane Seymour, 74, spoke about her eating habits simple that helps her to stay slim. She just take one meal around 1:30 PM instead of three main meals in the entire day. Jane Seymour believes that it’s better to pick healthy foods you enjoy, instead of feeling restricted by a diet.(Jane Seymour/ Facebook)

She begins her day with a cup of coffee and hard-boiled eggs for protein. Around lunchtime, she has her full meal.

She said, “I start the day with coffee and hard boiled eggs for protein, and it isn't till later, around lunch time, that I have a full meal because then I can really enjoy it. I love fish and vegetables, and grow many greens in my back yard which I love to use.”

Jane Seymour fondness towards ‘Mediterranean’ food

Jane is fond of eating fresh food, especially the Mediterranean course.

She said, “I love the Mediterranean way of eating. It works so well and tastes good. It includes a lot of delicious food like tomatoes, olives, and fish.”

She added, “People ask me if I have a cheat day with my diet and I respond that I am never on a diet, I just make good choices and stick with them.”

Jane believes that it’s better to pick healthy foods you enjoy, instead of feeling restricted by a diet. “If you think you are on a diet, you will lose track, you will cheat. But if you find healthy foods you really love, that make you feel good, you never feel shorted,” she said.

For snacks, Jane likes cold veggies like cucumbers or celery, hummus, and nuts such as pistachios. “I am a savory person, I like the salt,” she said.

Jane Seymour lifestyle

On Loose Women panel in 2022, Jane said ,"I am staying home, I'm doing all the right things I'm masked up and not gallivanting around in Hollywood or anything."

She added that does Pilates, takes walks on the beach, “I try to keep fit and eat healthy, but I'm never on a diet or anything. Everything in moderation works for me.”