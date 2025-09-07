K-pop group Be:MAX forced to pull out of Minnesota show after US visa canceled, issues apology

K-pop group BE:MAX issued an apology to fans after being forced to cancel their United States appearance due to visa issues. The boy band was scheduled to headline the inaugural KPop MinneCon at St Paul’s RiverCenter, Minnesota, on Saturday, followed by a concert at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The band revealed in a statement on Instagram on Friday evening that their visas had been unexpectedly cancelled as they were preparing to board their flight. Be:MAX issued an apology after visa issue forced the group's withdrawal from the KPop MinneCon concert.(Instagram/@be_max_official)

The group, in their post, said, “We have been preparing for a long time to spend precious time with you through American concerts, but due to the unexpected cancellation of our visa, we won’t be able to be on stage this time.”

When will the refunds be processed for BE:MAX US shows?

BE:MAX expressed deep regret, apologized not only to fans but also to organizers of events planned across the US, including Kpop MinneCon and other partner teams. Ticket holders were assured that refunds would be processed starting Monday, September 8, 2025.

In the statement, the band noted they will do their best to visit the US and perform as soon as possible. “We will try harder so that your waiting will not be in vain,” the statement continued. The group added that they will work to prevent such issues from happening again.

Fans express disappointment

Fans, who identify as “BE:MINE,” expressed disappointment online but also shared messages of support for the group on Instagram. Many said they hoped Be:MAX would be able to reschedule and perform in the US soon. “I'm so so sorry this happened but I know we are all behind you and waiting for the day when we can see you all!!” one user wrote.

Another commented, “You all shouldn't have to apologize for something out of your control. I'm sorry you're going through this, and hope everything will be fixed for you soon!”

One comment read, “It’s not your fault. You will always have my support. I’m so sorry you have to go through this.”

KPop MinneCon goes ahead

Despite the setback, Minnesota’s first-ever K-pop convention started as scheduled on Saturday. The event included K-pop music and dance, discussion panels, photocard trading, and a vendor market featuring albums, fan-made merchandise, and collectibles, Bring Me The News reported.

The lineup featured Ellen Min and Brian Li, California-based YouTube stars with 3.4 million subscribers. They are known for their K-pop dance covers and tutorials. The duo has previously performed at KCON in Los Angeles and will lead workshops for dancers of all levels at MinneCon, the outlet stated.

