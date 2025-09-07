Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged: Legal expert weigh in on how prenup could protect their real estate holdings

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement sent fans into overdrive last month. The couple shared the news in an Instagram post that showed Kelce down on one knee in the backyard of his $6 million Kansas City mansion. According to Realtor.com, the two are planning to marry at Swift’s Rhode Island estate, though the date has not been confirmed. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s real estate portfolios could have a significant role to play if the couple go in for a prenup.(HT_PRINT)

With both of them among the most high-profile names in the world, legal experts say their wedding planning will almost certainly include a prenuptial agreement, Realtor.com reported. Swift, who has built a $100 million real estate portfolio, far outpaces Kelce’s property holdings, and that difference is expected to factor heavily in the agreement.

Family law attorney Monica Mazzei told Realtor.com that she expects the couple to keep things separate. “They are each coming into the marriage with significant real estate holdings-Taylor having a lot more-so I would assume that they will have a prenup that will provide that whatever they already own coming into the marriage is going to stay their separate property,” Mazzei said.

What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s prenup could cover

Mazzei explained that the agreement would likely go beyond real estate. Spousal support, for example, could be waived altogether. “So prenups can predetermine who is going to pay who, or there can be a waiver of support where they are both waiving the right to ask the other for support. Even though Taylor is worth a lot more than Travis, he does have a pretty significant estate,” Mazzei said.

Where it gets complicated is if the couple buys a new marital home. That property, sometimes called the family residence, often carries the most emotional weight. “Usually there will be a provision in the agreement that says who will get the family residence and it may be the person that already owns it, it could be the other person or in their agreement it could say that the family residence is going to be jointly owned,” Mazzei noted.

If Swift and Kelce purchase something together, how they take the title becomes key. Joint ownership can leave only three options in the event of a split: sell and divide the proceeds, or one buys the other out.

Rhode Island in the spotlight

Speculation about Rhode Island as the wedding location has even caught the attention of Governor Dan McKee. “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying,” he wrote on X after the couple’s announcement.

Taylor Swift’s 11,000-square-foot Watch Hill property, often referred to as “Holiday House,” has been the setting for her famous Fourth of July parties. Purchased in 2013 for $17.75 million, as reported by Realtor.com, the estate has hosted the likes of Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne.

Whether or not Rhode Island is the location where Swift and Kelce say “I do,” the news of a potential prenup has created a lot of speculation online.

