Lindsay Clancy: Netizens fume as TikTok trend shows women pretending to harm their kids, ‘Totally sick and demented’

Netizens are furious over a TikTok trend that shows women pretending to harm their babies amid the Lindsay Clancy trial. While on one hand supporters have been backing the mom, others have called for harsh consequences for the deaths of her children. A woman carries a sign to show support for the three murdered children of Lindsay Clancy during the Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts on September 1, 2026. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (AFP)

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

An X user shared a compilation of these disturbing videos. They show women pretending to harm their own children by throwing them down the stairs, putting them in the washing machine and more.

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“Have you seen this sick trend on TikTok? There is something deeply pathological about young women pretending to harm their own babies for attention,” the post is captioned.

It added, “Motherhood is supposed to call forth the instinct to protect the vulnerable. When the vulnerability of an infant becomes a prop for amusement, attention, and social approval, something has gone terribly wrong. A culture that rewards narcissism will eventually teach people to sacrifice even what is sacred and most precious for attention.”

Netizens condemn the trend “This sad and tragic. What crazy woman are we raising?” one user commented on the post, while another said, “Totally sick and demented”. “This is evil,” wrote a user.

“Disturbing,” wrote a user, while another said, “These are very sick women- this is not a joking matter”.

“These women are disgusting. I don’t find any of this funny at all,” one commented. “Everything about this is disgusting,” another said.

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Previously, Lindsay Clancy supporters were casting “justice spells” and making T-shirts in support of the Massachusetts mom. Meanwhile, TikTok videos of women crying with infants cradled in their arms drew backlash amid Lindsay’s trial. The videos showed women rocking infants or toddlers with on-screen text like “same, Lindsay” overlaid on excerpts from Clancy's writings about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and despair as a parent.

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.