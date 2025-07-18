Man reveals lesser-known ‘horrendous’ side effect of Mounjaro

A man using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro has opened up about a nasty side effect that he says no one is really discussing. According to LAD Bible, Tirzepatide medicine was the first medicine that was made for people suffering from Type 2 diabetes. It helps in reducing appetite and lowering blood sugar levels. Though it was only recently added to the NHS weight loss drug list with very strict rules, many people have found ways to get it privately through online pharmacies. As more people try it, some are sharing unexpected side effects. Weight-loss drug Mounjaro(REUTERS)

Shocking side effects revealed by William Thompson

Comedian William Thompson revealed on the Have a Word podcast that the medication helped curb his cravings, but the side effects have been rough. “Don't get me wrong, there are side effects to doing it. The one that no one really mentions is that the burps are horrendous,” he said.

He even joked to podcast hosts Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale: “I've done farts to cover up some of the burps I've done.” According to Oxford Online Pharmacy, doctors say this kind of burping, called sulfur burps or egg burps, happens because the drug slows digestion.

What is the cause of Mounjaro burping?

Some people on Mounjaro injections experience sulfur burps or egg burps, caused by delayed gastric emptying. The longer food stays in the stomach, the greater the opportunity for fermentation by gut bacteria, producing gas with a distinct sulphur-like smell, per the pharmacy.

While some users have shared unpleasant effects like cramps, burping, and diarrhea, others say the drug has changed their lives. One woman even reported losing six stone.

Still, drugmaker Eli Lilly reminds people not to take Mounjaro unless it’s prescribed. The company told LADbible: “Mounjaro (tirzepatide) should only be used when prescribed by a licensed healthcare professional, and prescriptions should be fulfilled and supplied by registered pharmacies or providers.”

They added that burping is listed as a common side effect in the official Patient Information Leaflet and encouraged users to talk to a healthcare professional if they notice any problems.

