Mysterious black bag hurled from White House window, triggering online speculations | Video

A video that has gone viral shows a dark, unidentified bag being thrown from a second-floor window of the White House, sparking online speculations. The incident took place on Labor Day, September 1, and was caught on camera near a restricted area. The act is in clear violation of standard protocol. Mysterious black bag hurled from White House window, triggering online speculations (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Neither the Secret Service nor the White House has issued any statement on the incident. A video of the dark object being hurled from the window has been widely circulated on X.

Netizens react

Netizens took to the comment section of the above video, floating their own theories and weighing in on the situation. “Contractors often throw construction debris out the window rather than carry it downstairs. It may be that a room is being remodeled and furnishings such as carpet, drapery, etc. are being tossed out to be carried to a dumpster,” one user suggested. “All I know is when I worked in Aerospace on Gov. contracts, and new equipment was needed but not in the budget, equipment like say, typewriters, often fell out of a window. Not saying I did it, just saying it happened,” wrote another user. “Boy those Epstein files took up a lot of bags when they were shredded…,” one user wrote, while another said, “Probably just the very best handling of classified documents”.

“There's renovation in Whitehouse.. Prs. Trump has told about it before..,” one user wrote, while another joked, “It’s Melania. She is sneaking out before the Epstein files are exposed because her phone # is in them as well!” “Construction workers are throwing trash out of the window , these are the very same people Trump wants to report are doing the Rehab work for him,” wrote a user. Another said, “That's the bathroom connected to the Lincoln bedroom. They're gutting it because Trump doesn't like art deco. Ironically, the demo starts on Labor Day.”