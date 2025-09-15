NYT Pips hints: How to solve easy, medium and hard levels of September 15 puzzle

The latest daily puzzle, Pips by New York Times, has remained popular since its launch in August 2025. Based on and inspired by dominoes, it involves the placement of tiles on a grid under certain color-coded conditions. Did you try NYT Pips today? Here are hints and answers for September 4 game

The rules of the game specify that a particular grid square must be set according to the rules of equal, not equal, greater than, or less than, and every domino tile must fit perfectly into the grid. Unlike Wordle or Spelling Bee, Pips requires players to think spatially while also keeping track of numerical logic.

Growing popularity of Pips

Pips is still in its early stages, but is already being compared to NYT’s most addictive offerings like Wordle and Connections. With logic, spatial awareness, and strategy behind the game, Pips stands out as something special.

One slight disadvantage at the moment is that if a player requests assistance, the game reveals the entire puzzle instead of providing gradual hints, Mashable reported. For now, dedicated players have turned to online guides for assistance.

How to play Pips

Pips is played on a grid filled with different colored spaces. Each color represents a condition:

= All domino halves in the group must be equal.

≠ All domino halves must differ.

Newly placed domino halves must be greater or less than the number indicated.

Number tiles: Domino halves are to add up to the number indicated.

Blank spaces: No restrictions.

Players win by using all their dominoes and satisfying every condition in the grid.

NYT Pips hints and answers

If you cannot finish this puzzle today, here are the hints together with the full solutions to the three tiers of difficulty: Easy, Medium, and Hard.

NYT Pips hints and answers: Easy level

Number (1): 1-5 horizontally.

Number (9): 1-5 horizontally; 4-4 horizontally.

Number (4): 4-4 horizontally; 0-3 horizontally.

Number (3): 0-3 horizontally; 0-1 horizontally.

NYT Pips hints and answers: Medium level

Number (6): 3-5 horizontally; 6-3 horizontally.

Equal (6): 6-3 horizontally; 6-6 vertically.

Equal (2): 2-0 horizontally; 2-2 vertically.

Number (1): 2-0 horizontally; 1-0 horizontally.

Number (2): 2-1 horizontally; 1-0 horizontally.

Equal (1): 2-1 horizontally; 1-1 vertically.

NYT Pips hints and answers: Hard level

Number (63): 5-3 vertically; 5-5 vertically; 1-5 vertically; 4-5 horizontally; 5-2 vertically; 3-4 vertically; 4-4 vertically; 3-3 horizontally; 6-5 horizontally; 4-2 horizontally.

Number (0): 0-0 vertically (red space).

Number (6): 6-5 horizontally.

Number (4): 4-4 vertically; 4-2 horizontally.

Number (1): 1-5 vertically; 2-1 horizontally.