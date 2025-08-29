Optical illusion: You have high IQ if you can spot the hidden cat in 10 seconds

The optical illusion challenge for today is a difficult one, with only a handful of people being able to crack it. In this beautiful landscape, you need to find a cat hidden somewhere in the image. Do you consider yourself a pro in solving such puzzles? Give this one a try to gain insights about your observational skills. Solving viral illusions is not just a healthy exercise for the brain and eyes, but it also helps boost your concentration and focus. One a few people have been able to solve this viral optical illusion. The challenge here is to identify a cat.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: What is the task?

The viral challenge has been shared on the famous r/FindTheSniper community on Reddit by a user named Willmalachen.

At first glimpse, you get to witness a mesmerizing view of a garden, featuring multiple trees and grass. Hidden somewhere in its background is a cat.

It looks like a regular 'spot the animal' challenge at first glance. But when you start looking for the cat, that's when you realize how hard it is to solve this optical illusion.

A cat is hiding somewhere in this image? Can you spot it?(Reddit)

Need a hint? The cat is present somewhere on the right side of the image. The best way to solve such games is to pay attention to all the details and not lose hope.

Optical illusion: Answer

If you were really able to find the cat in the image within 10 seconds, you definitely have a high IQ. In the comments section, several users have shared the exact location of the cat in the image.

One person wrote that the cat is present in the bottom right “under the tree/in the bush.” Another added that it is in the “bottom right inside the tree line.”

FAQs:

Where is the cat in the viral optical illusion?

It can be seen on the right side under the tree. The cat is hiding in the bush.

Why was it too hard to spot the cat?

The cat has perfectly blended itself into the shadows and objects.

Why solve optical illusions?

Playing such games can be a good exercise for the brain and eyes.