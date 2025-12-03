Passengers stunned as cat escapes carrier and wanders free on packed Southwest flight - Video

A flight from Los Angeles to St. Louis operated by Southwest Airlines on November 26 saw an unusual in-cabin “passenger”: a grey cat that slipped out of its carrier during the busy Thanksgiving-travel rush. Cat loose on Southwest flight goes viral (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident, captured on video by passenger Jason Thompson and shared on Instagram, shows a beaming flight attendant carrying the apparently calm cat through the aisles.

An intercom announcement urged the owner to identify themselves: “If you have a cat … your cat is missing once again.” After a few minutes, the actual owner stepped forward, and the cat was returned to its carrier.

Cat passenger brings smiles on social media

Social media zeroed in on the kitten’s cool composure. Comments flowed in praising the cat as well as the flight attendant's gentle handling.

People reported that a user commented, “That flight attendant was soooo happy! The kitty was so chill. You know that attendant was like ya he can help with the drink service!”

For many travellers, the incident offered a moment of levity during the hectic Black Friday–Thanksgiving travel surge.

“Passengers giggled and found it funny. It took a moment before the owner claimed their kitty,” Thompson told PEOPLE.

Another comment said, “Great way of calming passengers who have a fear of flying. He's a star Mogg for sure.”

Pets on planes: Policy and risk

According to Southwest’s official pet-travel guidelines, small vaccinated cats and dogs are permitted in the cabin but only if they remain in an airline-approved carrier under the seat at all times from gate to gate.

The cat’s escape meant a clear breach of that rule for this flight.

Business Insider reported on a smelly cat incident on another Southwest flight and noted that pets roaming cabin aisles can pose safety and hygiene risks, not to mention stress for the animal.

A kitten defecating during flight or animals panicking during turbulence has previously sparked debates about whether airlines should allow pets at all, or at least reinforce stricter containment protocols.