Serena Williams shudders at NYC hotel's cotton plant decoration, internet thinks she’s ‘overreacting’

Serena Williams shared two videos on Instagram Stories showing a decorative cotton plant in the hallway of a New York City hotel. In one of the clips, the tennis legend called the display uncomfortable. Serena Williams showing a decoration made using cotton in a NYC hotel. (Instagram/@serenawilliams)

"How do we feel about cotton as decoration?" Williams says in the video. She adds, "Personally, for me, it doesn't feel great." In another clip, she picks up one of the cotton balls, rubs it on her nail and shudders.

Though the video has gone viral, prompting varied reactions from social media users, it is unclear if Williams was voicing opposition to the texture of the cotton or speaking out because of the cotton plant’s historic ties to slavery in the United States.

What did social media say?

Many didn’t agree with Williams, claiming that it’s nothing to get offended about. An individual expressed, “Get over it, it’s a decoration.” Another remarked, “OMG, cut out this c**p! I have seen plenty of cotton decorations, and they have absolutely no connection to slavery or racism!”

A third commented, “OMG Serena Williams, get a grip. It was a damn display and a pretty one. I also guess some of your clothes are cotton OMG!” A fourth wrote, “Multi-millionaire offended by potted plant.”

The 43-year-old was staying at the NYC hotel for the Nike x SKIMS collaboration, reported TMZ. The location or the name of the hotel where she spotted the decoration has not been disclosed.

The tennis star’s uncomfortable moment came amid a backlash over her partnership with GLP-1 medicine company Ro. In a promotional video for the company, the athlete seemingly injected herself with weight loss medication, prompting fans to express their disappointment.

Reacting to the promo, a fan posted, “What Serena is really saying here: it doesn’t matter how successful, powerful, or strong you are — if you’re not thin, it doesn’t matter. That’s so sad.”