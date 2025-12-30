Solo Canadian traveller alleges scam attempt at Delhi station at 4:30 am: ‘Travel is not always positive’

Canadian content creator Claudia, who is exploring India, claimed that her 4:30 am arrival at New Delhi Railway Station quickly turned into a stressful ordeal, alleging that a man tried to scam her. Claudia shared the incident on Instagram as she felt it was important to show the "unfiltered and real" moments of her trip, including the parts where she lost her cool. Content creator Claudia, who alleged that a man tried to scam her at the New Delhi station. (Instagram/@klauditravels)

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “This is why I hate train stations in Delhi.” In the video, Claudia explains that she visited New Delhi Railway Station to catch her train to Varanasi at 4:30 am. She alleged that after arriving at the station, a man attempted to scam her.

She claimed that the individual tried to make her go to another office, saying that the ticket she had was not real. She said that she believed the man was trying to make her miss her train so that she would have to buy a ticket from him.

After the initial experience, she, however, had a pleasant 8-hour-long train journey and even met a friendly family who gave her recommendations on what to explore in Varanasi.

“I almost didn’t wanna include these clips, because it’s so out of my character to be angry like this and I don’t like seeing it,” the content creator wrote. She added that the only reason she did it was to show every "unfiltered and real" moment of her travel to her audience. She continued, “Travel is not always positive and happy and that’s when you grow the most as a person.”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “You don’t have to be nice to the ones that want something from you. I don’t say you have to be rude, just go on with your business and keep on walking. I hope Varanasi will be a pleasant experience.” Another added, “Oh, I would have freaked out too. But I think you're very strong. I was in India last August, and tbh, I couldn't have done what you're doing on my own. I'm really glad I got my friend with me (who lives in Delhi).”

A third expressed, “You don’t need to argue with those kinds of people!! If you are confident about things, you don't need to talk to others unless you need help with directions or something similar. There are all sorts of scammers around those areas!! Be safe and enjoy!! Have a great stay in Varanasi! All love to you.”

A fourth wrote, “Well done recognising the scam and moving away from it. Take care of yourself and enjoy your travels. Not the entire country is like this, so enjoy your time here. Varanasi is amazing. I just came back from there 2 weeks ago. Please let me know if you need any help; I have very generous and genuine people in the city who can assist if needed. Happy travels, my friend. You are stronger than you think and amazing experiences await you.”

Who is Claudia?

According to her blog, she hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada, where she stays with her husband, sons, and a furbaby. She has been a “freelance travel writer, editor and content creator” for about 15 years.