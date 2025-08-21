Staff member manhandles California student, internet says, ‘He’s a kid, you’re an adult’

A California high school student was hit with a suplex by a staff member after he ran into an altercation with a teacher and slapped him in the face, TMZ reported. A video of the incident, which took place in the gym of Lincoln High School in Lincoln, California, has taken over the internet by storm. Screengrab from the viral video from Lincoln High School in California.(X/@brutalfightz2)

Staff member hits California student with a suplex

In the video that has received thousands of views, the student appears to be upset about something with the teacher. While it is not clear what ensued the fight, the student throws a jab at the teacher as he asks the former to leave the gym. Just as everyone watches in disbelief, he continues to throw hands at the teacher, who immediately retreats.

While the teacher was on his way to exit the gym, the student later aggressively pushed him against the doors. It was at this point that a staff member lost his patience and intervened. As soon as the student stepped outside the gym, the staff member jumped on him and hit him with a suplex.

Also Read: Viral Instagram video shows man ‘stealing’ Final Cut Pro app from Apple Store - But does it work?

Internet reacts to mayhem in California school

Reacting to the video on X, one user said the staff member “wanted to teach him a lesson”, even though he did not hurt the teacher.

Another user said the student could end up with “permanent damage from a slam like that”.

A third person opined that the staff member should have de-escalated the situation “without resorting to that level”.

“He’s a kid, you’re an adult,” they added.

Resonating similar sentiment, another found the staff member's reaction to be "over the top.”

Amid the backlash that the staff member faced, Lincoln High School condemned the incident.

Also Read: Was OF star Natalie Reynold arrested? Here's the truth behind viral video

“The behavior displayed in this incident does not reflect the values of respect, responsibility, and kindness that the District upholds, and actions of this nature are not acceptable at any school," Lincoln High School said in a statement.

FAQs

What happened at Lincoln High School in California?

A student, who ran into a fight with his teacher, was manhandled by a staff member.

What did the staff member do to the student at Lincoln High School in California?

The staff member hit the student with a suplex.

Why did the California student fight with his teacher?

As of now, it is not known why the California student ran into an altercation with his teacher.