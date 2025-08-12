VTuber Riley banned from Twitch amid aimbot accusations after viral Battlefield 6 clip

A Battlefield 6 streamer who shot to sudden online fame during the game’s first open beta has been hit with a Twitch ban after being accused of cheating. According to Dexerto, on August 8, VTuber Rileycs posted gameplay clips to X, showing herself landing what many viewers called “insane” shots. The footage exploded online, racking up over 26 million views in days. Battlefield 6 VTuber Rileycs hinted that her Twitch suspension would last for one day.(X/@rileycs_)

But the hype quickly turned ugly. Users began accusing Riley of using aimbots, with one particular moment fueling most of the backlash.

At the 13-second mark in the viral clip, Riley downs an enemy, spins 180 degrees, and locks her crosshair on another opponent, one not visible on screen except for a blip on the mini-map.

“Nice aimbot there, amazing flip around and perfect aiming right for the enemy… that is behind a rock,” one critic wrote. Another said, “Bro, at 13 seconds, you literally locked on to another player you had no way of seeing, hitting, or even knowing that he existed. You are a dirty cheater.”

Twitch pulls the plug

Three days later, on August 11, Riley’s Twitch channel vanished. Visitors were met with a plain message: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," reports Dexerto.

The ban came even after Riley tried to counter the allegations with handcam footage. On X, she told followers she would be “unbanned later today,” hinting that it was a one-day suspension. That lines up with Twitch’s policy for first-time offenders caught cheating in games - a rule that has long been a sore point for many in the community.

Cheating fight ramps up in Battlefield 6 beta

As for EA, there is no official word on whether Riley’s game account was suspended. But cheating has already been a major issue for Battlefield 6. The game’s new anti-cheat system, Javelin, has reportedly blocked over 300,000 attempts to cheat and logged more than 100,000 player reports in the first 48 hours of the beta, as per Dexerto.

