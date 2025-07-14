Who is Azealia Banks? Rapper accuses Conor McGregor of ‘sexually harassing’ her by sending ‘unsolicited’ nudes

Azealia Banks has accused former UFC champion Conor McGregor of sending explicit photographs in her private DMs. The rapper also claimed that he threatened her not to tell anyone. Rapper Azealia Banks called out Conor McGregor for his alleged gross behavior on X.(Instagram/azealiabanksforever)

Sharing the images on X, the 212 hitmaker called out the MMA fighter for sending “unsolicited nudes.” The two screenshots she attached allegedly showed the direct messages shared by McGregor on Instagram, Toronto Sun reported.

“How you gonna send a b***h a some crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA n***a do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM,” Banks wrote.

In the images, McGregor is seen fully naked in what looks like a closet. This comes after he recently hinted at his possible run for president in Ireland.

She added, “Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d**k then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f*****g sunscreen damn.”

Who is Azealia Banks?

Born on May 31, 1991, in Harlem, New York City, Banks is the youngest of three sisters. Her father died due to pancreatic cancer when she was just two years old. Her mother was working at a retail store on 57th Street.

In a March 2023 interview with Dazed magazine, Banks shared that she would rather be more like a Dominican because she was raised by Dominican caretakers, since her mother paid them “couple thousand dollars and just disappear for five weeks.”

Although she did grow up with dreams of being famous, Banks was initially interested in becoming an actor and not a rapper. She even started studying acting at LaGuardia when she was 14. She felt disappointed when she was not able to land a show on Nickelodeon.

Interestingly, Banks started rapping just because she “had some boyfriend who rapped, and all his friends rapped, too,” she told Dazed. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Azealia Banks has total earnings of $3 million.

Some of her popular singles include 212, Liquorice, and Yung Rapunxel. In 2014, she released her much-awaited debut album, Broke with Expensive Taste.

During her career in the music industry, she has received several awards, including the New Style Icon at the Billboard Awards in 2011 and the Best Single at the 2012 Urban Music Awards.

Apart from her music career, Banks is famous for her public spats with celebrities like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, Erykah Badu, and Elon Musk. In February 2021, she said that she was engaged to Ryder Ripps but confirmed the following month that they had parted ways.

