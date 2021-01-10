IND USA
The image shows a brown-furred pooch and a black-and-brown furred feline sitting together.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
trending

Video of cat and doggo sitting by the fire together may warm your heart. Watch

Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda shared this recording on his Twitter account.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:57 PM IST

Seeing friendship blossom between different species of animals is rather impressive. Arguably, the sweetest interspecies friendship may be between cats and dogs. Though the reason behind it is unclear, it could be because shows, such as the beloved cartoon series Tom and Jerry, often make it seem as if cats and dogs don't get on. After all, there aren't many things in the animated universe that make Tom as scared as the grey American bulldog Spike. Thus, it becomes all the more exciting when one sees real-life versions of Tom and Spike hanging out. If you're someone who believes in that notion, then here is a video you must check out.

Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda shared this 15-second-long recording on Twitter on January 8. "Warming themselves and our heart," reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The video shows a brown-furred pooch and a black-and-brown furred feline sitting together. The two cuties are facing away from the camera towards a fire that is slightly burning in front of them.

Watch the recording which will truly warm your heart, as Nanda stated, below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The video currently has over 4.7 lakh views. The tweet in itself has amassed over 9,700 likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments.

Here's what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, "Beautiful".

Another individual wrote, "Lovely". "Can't get any cuter... or spread more warmth in our hearts," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

