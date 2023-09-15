Video of ‘chilli roll ice cream’ leaves people with mixed reactions

If ice cream fused with green chillies doesn’t sound like something you would like, then we must warn you that this story around such a fusion dish is not for you. A video shared on social media shows how a man makes ice cream rolls using a couple of green chillies. The image shows a person making ice cream rolls with green chillies. (Instagram/@thehungrysurati)

The video is posted on the Instagram page 'Surat Food Blogger’. It shows a man making ‘Chilli roll ice cream’ at a shop in Ahmedabad, Surat. The clip opens to show the man pouring cream over a few chillies. He then follows the steps of making ice cream rolls and creates the dish. A text insert on the video also explains that the dish turns out to be “so so spicy.”

Take a look at this video of the man making ice cream rolls with chillies:

The video was posted on August 11. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

How did Instagram users react to chilli ice cream rolls?

“Instagram should give a dislike button as well,” wrote an Instagram user. “Imagine eating spicy food and want to cool down by eating ice cream. Then, your friend gives this ice cream,” commented another. “Waste of money,” posted a third. “You all need to stop,” shared a fourth.