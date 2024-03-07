Video of woman making kaju katli pakoda leaves people saying ‘it’s just madness’. Watch

Pakoda is a snack that many people enjoy having with tea or coffee. These delectable fritters are made by batter-coating various ingredients such as vegetables, paneer, or even meat and then deep-frying them to crispy perfection. However, every now and then, there are bizarre fusions involving this snack. One such experiment went viral online and is leaving people saying that the fusion dish is leaving them ‘sick in the stomach’. The image, taken from the video shared on X, shows the woman making kaju katli pakoda. (X/@MFuturewala)

“Anyone for kaju katli bhajiyas?” wrote X user while sharing a video on X. The video opens to show a woman taking a piece of kaju katli from a box full of sweets. As the video goes on, she dips it into besan batter and puts it into hot oil to fry it.

Watch the woman making kaju katli pakodas here:

The video was shared on March 6. It has since collected over one lakh views. The share has also received numerous likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“This makes me sick in the stomach,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What a waste of that delicious katli.”

A third shared, “I can’t even.”

“Bizarre!” commented a fourth.

A fifth expressed, “It’s just madness.”

