Video of woman making kaju katli pakoda leaves people saying ‘it’s just madness’. Watch
The video that shows the woman making kaju katlu pakoda was shared on X. Many termed this fusion dish ‘bizarre’.
Pakoda is a snack that many people enjoy having with tea or coffee. These delectable fritters are made by batter-coating various ingredients such as vegetables, paneer, or even meat and then deep-frying them to crispy perfection. However, every now and then, there are bizarre fusions involving this snack. One such experiment went viral online and is leaving people saying that the fusion dish is leaving them ‘sick in the stomach’.
“Anyone for kaju katli bhajiyas?” wrote X user while sharing a video on X. The video opens to show a woman taking a piece of kaju katli from a box full of sweets. As the video goes on, she dips it into besan batter and puts it into hot oil to fry it.
Watch the woman making kaju katli pakodas here:
The video was shared on March 6. It has since collected over one lakh views. The share has also received numerous likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
Here’s how people reacted to this video:
“This makes me sick in the stomach,” posted an individual.
Another added, “What a waste of that delicious katli.”
A third shared, “I can’t even.”
“Bizarre!” commented a fourth.
A fifth expressed, “It’s just madness.”
Earlier, a video of a street vendor in Jaipur serving golgappe stuffed with fruits gained significant traction online. The video shows the vendor chopping fruits such as apples, pineapple, dragon fruit and more. Once he is done with the chopping, he adds them to the small puris and tops them with flavoured yoghurt.
