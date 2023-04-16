Virat Kohli says, 'Dil toh baccha hai ji,' as he shares pics from a play area

Many people love going to amusement parks or indoor play areas. Even if you are an grown up, the inner child in you comes out as soon as we see those rides. Recently, cricketer Virat Kohli too was seen having fun at a children's indoor park. Virat Kohli on top of a swing.(Instagram/@virat.kohli)

"Dil toh baccha hai ji (The heart is a kid)," wrote Virat Kohli as he shared the post. In the pictures, you can see Virat Kohli on top of what seems to be a climbing swing. He is all smiles as he is posing for the photo.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just an hour ago. Since being shared it has already been liked over two lakh times. Many have also shared several comments on the picture.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Vamika be like: papa wo meri khelne ki jagah hai wahase utro. (Vamika be like: papa that is my play area)." Another posted, "How sweet" A third added, "Sabb achha hai jii, love you sir. (Everything is good, love you sir.)" A fourth commented, "Aapki ye shararat hame pasand aai. (I love your naughtiness.)" Many others have reacted to the photo by using heart and fire emojis.