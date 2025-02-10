Visually-impaired man works tirelessly with unwavering support from friend, internet moved to tears

In a world often dominated by negativity, a recent heartwarming video has surfaced, proving that resilience and true friendship can overcome any obstacle. The clip, which has now gone viral, captures a visually-impaired man working tirelessly to earn his livelihood, supported every step of the way by his loyal friend. Their bond and determination have left social media users deeply moved, with many praising their unwavering spirit. A visually impaired man’s hard work, supported by his loyal friend, moved the internet. (Instagram/last.opinions)

Watch the clip here:

Viral video sparks emotional reactions

The video, widely shared across social media platforms, was posted by an Instagram handle, informed.in, with a caption that read:

"A heartwarming story has emerged of a blind man who is seen working tirelessly to earn money despite his visual impairment. His determination to support himself is truly inspiring, and the support he receives from his kind friend is commendable. The friend assists him through various tasks, showcasing the true essence of friendship and empathy. This act of kindness and perseverance has touched many hearts, highlighting the power of human resilience and compassion."

The video has since garnered thousands of likes and views, with netizens flooding the comments section with emotional reactions. Many lauded the visually-impaired man’s strength, while others applauded his friend’s unwavering support.

Social media reactions pour in

One user expressed, "This is what true friendship looks like. No excuses, just pure determination and kindness."

Another commented, "In a world where people often ignore the struggles of others, this video restores faith in humanity. Hats off to both of them!"

A deeply moved viewer wrote, "I can’t stop crying. His resilience is beyond inspiring. May he always find happiness and success."

One person noted, "Friendship like this is rare. The way his friend stands by him shows what true support means."

Another added, "We often take our privileges for granted. This video is a reminder of how strong the human spirit truly is."

Many users also pointed out how society should do more to support differently-abled individuals, with one stating, "This man deserves all the help and opportunities in the world. His hard work should be recognised."