Watch: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani serves Risotto at gathering in New Delhi

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani served risotto at a special diplomatic event in India, adding a cultural touch to his three-day visit to the country. The gesture symbolised Italy’s pride in its culinary heritage.(X)

"As of today, Italian cuisine is a World Heritage Site #UNESCO. At the Embassy in New Delhi we celebrate this great achievement for Italy and for all Italians around the world," Tajani wrote on his official X handle.

The minister, seen in the clip standing behind a counter and serving plates of Italian food to guests. The gesture symbolised Italy’s pride in its culinary heritage.

Also read| Who is Abu Trica and why the Ghanaian influencer was arrested by FBI; details of ‘romance scam’

In the video, he is seen wearing a white apron over a black coat, paired with a blue tie, as he serves a yellow-coloured Italian dish onto white plates.

The event highlighted how cuisine can strengthen international ties. The gathering was attended by diplomats, Indian officials, business leaders and cultural representatives.

Also read| Haryana cop issues warning over 19-minute 34-second viral video: What is the controversy?

The minister’s gentle gesture put the spotlight on the close ties between India and Italy.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking his second trip to India this year. The visit reflects the steady rise in diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.

According to a media advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Tajani will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the capital on Wednesday. After completing his engagements in New Delhi, he will travel to Mumbai on Thursday for further official meetings.

Tajani is expected to conclude his visit and depart from Mumbai on Friday. His trip follows a series of recent high-level interactions that have helped maintain strong momentum in India–Italy relations.