Watermelons are exploding on their own in America. Here's why

America is facing a new epidemic, and it's all about the bursting and foaming of watermelons on their own. Numerous people have taken to social media to share pictures and their experiences of watermelons bursting on their own. But why is this happening?

According to Foodnetwork.com in some regions in the United States, a particular type of bacteria can proliferate within watermelon crops. When this bacteria resides within the watermelon alongside natural sugars and yeast, it triggers a fermentation process. The elevated temperatures prevalent in these areas further create an environment conducive to the growth of this bacteria that eventually leads to an explosion. (Also Read: Is eating watermelon on empty stomach good or bad for you? What a nutritionist says)

But fermentation is not the only reason why watermelons explode. Dr. Steve Reiners, a professor of horticulture in the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell, told TODAY.com that a bacterial or fungal mold disease can also be a cause of exploding watermelon.

“Normally the inside of the fruit is protected by the rind, but there are a few diseases that may find their way inside soon after the flower experiences fruit set (bees bringing pollen to the flowers.) Sometimes the part of the fruit where the flower was attached does not close entirely, and a small passage allows the disease to enter. It's likely worse in rainy conditions.”

According to Reiners, unless the entry hole is completely blocked, the fruit will normally not explode but may start to ooze.

Experts believe that it is not safe to have exploded or oozing watermelons. It is also advisable to store watermelons in a cool place.

