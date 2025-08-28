'Welcome to the race for survival': Indian man moves back to Gujarat after 14 years in Canada

An Indian man, who recently moved back to Gujarat after living 14 years in Canada, has shared his experience and advice for anyone considering a permanent move to India. An Indian man’s experience of moving back to Gujarat after 14 years in Canada went viral on Reddit.(Pexels/Representational Image)

His post, which has gone viral on Reddit, lists several points to consider before making such a major move.

The Redditor (@Economy_Push_8886) shared a seven-point checklist with the caption: “Points to consider before permanently moving to India.”

The 7-point checklist:

The checklist begins with a simple recommendation: try living in India for a few months before committing to a permanent move. The Redditor advised spending time in the country to understand the challenges one might face in day-to-day life.

In the post, air quality is highlighted as a major concern, especially for those returning from overseas.

“Ganesh festival has started here, and the noise is unbearable for me. I remember I used to be happy with this when I was here,” the Redditor adds.

Hygiene, particularly when eating out, can be challenging. The Redditor strongly recommended having water filters at home.

Another tip was to experience India through different seasons to better understand environmental and cultural challenges.

The Redditor also observed that youth in India today are very different from earlier generations, highlighting how social dynamics have shifted over time.

“Anyway, happy moving guys.. Welcome to the race of survival,” the Redditor adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Economy_Push_8886/Reddit)

Here's how people reacted to this post:

The post has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online. Many users praised the Redditor for sharing practical advice, saying it offers a realistic glimpse of life back in India after living abroad.

One of the users commented, “Even bottled water is considered extremely harmful due to the particles. No running away from the water problem in India.”

A second user commented, “You've probably never traveled outside India.”

“Let's not forget the cost of everything! If you all want to maintain any modicum of lifestyle that you had abroad, you'll need to pay more than what it would have cost you abroad,” another commented.

