What Nita Ambani instructed husband Mukesh to say while meeting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Mukesh Ambani met Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for a fireside chat in Mumbai on Thursday. The two business tycoons took the stage at Jio World Centre as part of the three-day Nvidia AI Summit India, where they discussed developments in the field of artificial intelligence and India’s growing tech infrastructure, among other things. Mukesh Ambani credited his wife Nita Ambani as the brain behind Jio World Centre.(Ashish Vaishnav)

However, the best part of their chat came right at the beginning, when Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani referred to his wife Nita Ambani as the brain behind Jio World Centre.

Nita Ambani’s instruction to Mukesh Ambani

The moment came soon after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang welcomed Mukesh Ambani to the stage, describing him as an “industry pioneer” who helped digitialize India.

“No one, no one has contributed more, Mukesh, to help India become a high tech and a deep tech India. Now you’re at the beginning of that journey. You have great aspirations. I know you have deep aspirations to help India become a deep tech industry. And what gives you that conviction? And why is artificial intelligence that moment for India?” asked Huang.

Mukesh Ambani, 67, responded by welcoming Huang to Mumbai and specifically to the Jio World Centre, which he said was built by his wife.

"We are in what is the Jio World Center, which is new, it was built by my wife. So, if I don’t say it’s built by my wife, I was instructed to say that,” the Reliance boss said, drawing an appreciative chuckle from the Nvidia CEO.

You can watch the moment play out below:

What is Jio World Centre?

Jio World Centre is a large, multi-purpose development located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Spread across 18.5 acres, it serves as a hub for business, entertainment, culture, and retail.

Part of the Ambani family’s vision to create world-class infrastructure in India, the Jio World Centre houses the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, the Jio World Convention Centre, Jio World Drive, and Nita Ambani’s passion project - the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Developed in phases, parts of the centre were initially inaugurated in 2021. Additional phases are likely to be completed over time.

Reliance-Nvidia deal

Nvidia has struck a deal with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries to build out an artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure as well as an innovation centre in India. A new major data centre by Reliance Industries will use the latest Nvidia's Blackwell AI chips.

The partnership between Reliance and Nvidia aims to build a robust AI infrastructure in the country, which Ambani believes will not only enhance local capabilities but also position India as a significant player in the global intelligence market.

(With inputs from PTI)