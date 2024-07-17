What went into preparing for the Ambani family's dance at Anant and Radhika's lavish wedding?

The grand Ambani-Merchant saga grabbed the world's attention from the pre-wedding celebrations to the sangeet, haldi, and main wedding ceremony. Though Radhika Merchant recently shared how the preparations were done and how Nita Ambani was the “CEO of the wedding,” a new video showcasing the hard work of choreographers at the sangeet has gone viral on social media. The choreographers shared a behind-the-scenes video of Ambani sangeet practice.

The video was posted on Instagram by Mithali Shetty. She shared the behind-the-scenes preparation for the Ambani family performance on their sangeet.

The video opens to show dancers coming in one by one, presenting each of the Ambani family members and what steps they would be doing on the song. (Also Read: ‘A daughter is not a possession to be transferred’: Nita Ambani during Radhika Merchant's ‘kanyadaan’)

While sharing the video, Shetty, in the caption of the post, shared, “Honored and incredibly proud to be part of this historic wedding sangeet. After over two months of non-stop work and sleepless nights, seeing the Anant and Radhika Sangeet videos go viral on Instagram fills us with joy. Teaching closely with the Ambani and Merchant family and friends has been a privilege and not less than a dream.”

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2.7 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual said, “Love the way the wrote Smt and Sri instead of Ms and Mr."

Another Instagram user, Henz Hussain added, "Woah! Good job."

"So proud of you guys," commented Instagram user Vansh.

A few others reacted to the video using heart emojis.

More on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by numerous celebrities, politicians, global leaders, social media influencers and others.