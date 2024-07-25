Who is Sharmila Faruqui, the Pakistani politician spotted with Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani in Paris?

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was recently spotted with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui at Disneyland Paris. India’s richest man is currently in the French capital with his family, including wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani. The billionaire family is expected to attend some events of the upcoming Paris Olympics. Sharmila Faruqui with Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani in Paris.

A photograph shared by Pakistan’s Sharmila Faruqui shows Mukesh Ambani at Disneyland Paris with his granddaughter in his arms as he posed with Faruqui and her family. Faruqui had earlier also shared a selfie on Instagram with Isha Ambani.

Here is what we know about Sharmila Faruqui:

Sharmila Saheba Faruqui is a Pakistani politician affiliated with Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

A prominent politician from Pakistan’s Sindh, she was born on January 25, 1978. She has been elected member of the Sindh Assembly twice.

Faruqui, 46, comes from a strong politician lineage - she is the maternal granddaughter of N M Uqaili, former Pakistan Minister of Finance, and the niece of Salman Faruqui, a confidante of President Asif Ali Zardari.

Her father, Usman Farooqi, was also a PPP leader and the former chairman of Pakistan Steel Mills from 1981 to 1996. He died in 2021.

Her family has been embroiled in several controversies, including accusations of embezzling $1.95 billion from Pakistan Steel Mills.

Sharmila Faruqui did her MBA from Adamson Institute of Business Administration and Technology, Karachi.

She holds a doctorate in Law. She received her PhD degree in 2023. “Officially a doctor,” she had posted on social media at the time.

Faruqui is married to Hashaam Riaz Sheikh, a former Wall Street investment banker and advisor to President Asif Ali Zardari.

Sharmila Faruqui and Hashaam Riaz Sheikh’s lavish 15-day wedding in 2015 is considered to be one of Pakistan’s most expensive weddings. Sukhbir Singh performed at one of the pre-wedding functions.

The couple has a six-year-old son named Hussain.